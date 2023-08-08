Wedbush Trims ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Target Price to $7.50

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ STKS opened at $6.79 on Friday. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.47 million, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 2.17.

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Dimitrios Angelis sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $215,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,542 shares in the company, valued at $698,078.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the period. JCP Investment Management LLC raised its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 702,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 27.6% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 413,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 89,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

