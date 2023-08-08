Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Universal Security Instruments (UUU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN: UUU) in the last few weeks:

8/5/2023 – Universal Security Instruments is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/21/2023 – Universal Security Instruments was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

UUU stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.95.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

Featured Stories

