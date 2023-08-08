Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Match Group (MTCH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH):

8/3/2023 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $48.00 to $55.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $44.00.

8/2/2023 – Match Group was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2023 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $60.00.

6/27/2023 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $35.00 to $38.00.

6/21/2023 – Match Group was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

Match Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $71.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average of $40.60.

Get Match Group Inc alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 121.94%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 31,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $61,445 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.