Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $95.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on APO. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.21.

NYSE:APO opened at $86.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.09 and its 200 day moving average is $69.49. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $87.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 114.34%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,710,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $233,305.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at $447,710,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 332,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $21,784,629.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,466,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,923,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,160,932 shares of company stock worth $77,168,542 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 274.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

