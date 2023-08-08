Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.47.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

