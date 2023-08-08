Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wheaton Precious Metals
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- Airline Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.