Whole Earth Brands (FREE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Whole Earth Brands to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $132.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.49 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.99%. On average, analysts expect Whole Earth Brands to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Whole Earth Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FREE opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $169 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Whole Earth Brands

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Whole Earth Brands news, CFO Bernardo Fiaux purchased 19,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $64,876.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bernardo Fiaux purchased 19,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $64,876.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sababa Holdings Free Llc bought 488,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,466,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,855,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,565,669. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 522,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,087 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whole Earth Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Whole Earth Brands by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Whole Earth Brands

(Get Free Report)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.