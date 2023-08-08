Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WINA. Port Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Winmark by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 127,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 856.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 81,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,342,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Winmark by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 23,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Winmark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Insider Activity at Winmark

In other Winmark news, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.60, for a total value of $1,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,250.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Stock Performance

Shares of WINA opened at $363.14 on Tuesday. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $206.37 and a fifty-two week high of $373.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $351.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.44.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Winmark’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Winmark Profile

(Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.