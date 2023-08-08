Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 84.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,679 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $878,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 96,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after purchasing an additional 42,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,648,526.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 in the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Workday from $247.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.76.

Workday Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $233.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.62. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $240.18.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

