World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Holdings Increased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $107.66 on Tuesday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $112.21. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.60.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

