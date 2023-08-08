WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
WPP Price Performance
NASDAQ:WPP opened at $51.68 on Monday. WPP has a 1-year low of $39.67 and a 1-year high of $64.07.
About WPP
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WPP
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.