WPP plc (LON:WPP) Insider Simon Dingemans Purchases 4,000 Shares

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) insider Simon Dingemans purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 820 ($10.48) per share, with a total value of £32,800 ($41,916.93).

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 808.60 ($10.33) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,325.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61. WPP plc has a 52 week low of GBX 713 ($9.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,082 ($13.83). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 850.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 916.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. WPP’s payout ratio is currently 6,393.44%.

WPP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on WPP from GBX 1,250 ($15.97) to GBX 1,150 ($14.70) in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WPP from GBX 1,170 ($14.95) to GBX 1,230 ($15.72) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on WPP from GBX 1,260 ($16.10) to GBX 1,245 ($15.91) in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on WPP from GBX 890 ($11.37) to GBX 870 ($11.12) in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,125.88 ($14.39).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

