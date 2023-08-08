WPP plc (LON:WPP) Insider Simon Dingemans Purchases 4,000 Shares

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) insider Simon Dingemans purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 820 ($10.48) per share, with a total value of £32,800 ($41,916.93).
WPP Price Performance
Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 808.60 ($10.33) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,325.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61. WPP plc has a 52 week low of GBX 713 ($9.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,082 ($13.83). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 850.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 916.23.
WPP Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. WPP’s payout ratio is currently 6,393.44%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on WPP
WPP Company Profile
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WPP
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.