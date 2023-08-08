WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,258 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in WPP during the third quarter valued at about $2,866,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in WPP by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,061,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,202,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in WPP by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 132,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after buying an additional 55,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WPP by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,510,000 after buying an additional 50,827 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WPP by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,309,000 after acquiring an additional 24,583 shares in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.35. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.9536 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $964.00.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

