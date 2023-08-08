WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.50. The stock had previously closed at $8.20, but opened at $8.43. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. WW International shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 1,118,670 shares.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WW. Morgan Stanley upgraded WW International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WW International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.80 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WW International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

In related news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $105,950,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $105,950,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Denis F. Kelly bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $109,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,878.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of WW International by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 25,440 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in WW International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 69.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 58,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $628.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.79.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

