Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Position Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XNCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,617,000 after buying an additional 744,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,034,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,210,000 after buying an additional 488,131 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after buying an additional 405,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,267,000.

Xencor Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.54. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 112.46%. The company had revenue of $45.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XNCR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xencor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Xencor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Insider Activity at Xencor

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 33,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $877,286.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,137.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

