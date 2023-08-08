XPO Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:XPO)

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 6,487 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 75% compared to the average daily volume of 3,715 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on XPO from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. 58.com reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of XPO in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered XPO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.55.

Get XPO alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPO

Insider Activity at XPO

Institutional Trading of XPO

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $85,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in XPO by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in XPO in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in XPO by 66.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in XPO by 14.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

XPO Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of XPO opened at $72.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01. XPO has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $76.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.27.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 0.97%. XPO’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that XPO will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPO

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.