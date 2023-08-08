Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Xylem by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,083 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Xylem by 53.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $106.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.36 and its 200-day moving average is $105.60. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on XYL. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

