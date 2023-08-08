Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 521.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after acquiring an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 250,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,849,000 after buying an additional 42,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,854,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,438,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL stock opened at $1,498.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,376.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1,344.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,507.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 50 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, with a total value of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 347 shares in the company, valued at $463,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

