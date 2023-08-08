Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Titan International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Titan International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Titan International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Titan International by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Titan International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Titan International Stock Performance

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $767.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.32. Titan International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $17.29.

Titan International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.