Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,792,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,474,000 after buying an additional 364,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,238,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after buying an additional 96,741 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,788,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after buying an additional 1,054,133 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 5.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,033,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after buying an additional 100,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNT stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In related news, Director Wei Han Tan acquired 17,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $152,121.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,596 shares in the company, valued at $165,876.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Wei Han Tan acquired 17,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $152,121.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,596 shares in the company, valued at $165,876.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Daniel S. Loeb acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $128,095.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,095. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 24,824 shares of company stock valued at $311,377 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

