Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of uniQure by 104.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 19.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at uniQure

In other uniQure news, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $43,166.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $43,166.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 15,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $171,729.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,313.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,925 shares of company stock valued at $299,850. 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

uniQure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $425.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.03. uniQure has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($4.41). The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.66 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 44.91% and a negative net margin of 166.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that uniQure will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

