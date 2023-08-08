Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NX. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 44,070 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Quanex Building Products

In other news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 9,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $249,297.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,451,734.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $249,297.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,692 shares in the company, valued at $5,451,734.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $451,434.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,659.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,784 shares of company stock worth $1,466,867 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.80. The company has a market cap of $915.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $28.43.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $273.54 million for the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

