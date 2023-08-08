Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $920.92 million, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.50. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $45.89.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $118,175.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,827.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,422 shares of company stock worth $266,685. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

