Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,439 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 887.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 59.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFBC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Preferred Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $66.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.11. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $77.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $121.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.20 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 23.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 21.30%.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

