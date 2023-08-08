Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,235 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,359,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,022,000 after purchasing an additional 79,780 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 104.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 976,831 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,790,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after buying an additional 172,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 670,046 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut Redwood Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RWT stock opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.39. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $8.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Redwood Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.05%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

