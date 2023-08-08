Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $380,000 Stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 59.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sleep Number by 74.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Sleep Number by 23.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 297.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sleep Number by 153.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNBR. Wedbush increased their price objective on Sleep Number from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $670.84 million, a PE ratio of 58.15 and a beta of 1.96. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $50.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.20.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

