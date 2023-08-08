Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $390,000 Stock Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,101 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,558 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,867,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,608,000 after acquiring an additional 182,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,664,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,529,000 after acquiring an additional 44,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,645,000 after acquiring an additional 41,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $17.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph J. Rice bought 7,500 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $84,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Stock Down 0.6 %

Banc of California stock opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. Banc of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $811.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, checking, savings, and money market deposits accounts; certificate of deposits; and retirement accounts and safe deposit boxes.

Further Reading

