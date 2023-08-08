Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $397,000 Stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 37.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 135,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 37,214 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $140,473.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,920.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $140,473.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,920.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Jones sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $239,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $217,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,102 shares of company stock valued at $652,260 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USNA has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.49. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $73.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.76.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

