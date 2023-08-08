Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $410,000 Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Koppers were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 31.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $39.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $813.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $577.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KOP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koppers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Koppers news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 4,096 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $157,941.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,884.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 15,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $479,626.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 4,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $157,941.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,884.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

