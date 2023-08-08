Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $413,000 Stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 4,088 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $77,263.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 4,088 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $77,263.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thi L. La sold 4,387 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $77,606.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 222,350 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,475 shares of company stock worth $549,669 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRSR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $353.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

