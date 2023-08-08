Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,116,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,448,000 after acquiring an additional 345,392 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,122,000 after purchasing an additional 76,727 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,146,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,985,000 after purchasing an additional 168,322 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,959,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,827,000 after purchasing an additional 144,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,556,000 after purchasing an additional 156,521 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Varex Imaging from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Varex Imaging in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Varex Imaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Varex Imaging Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VREX stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.48 million, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. Varex Imaging Co. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $232.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

