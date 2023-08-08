Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $424,000 Stock Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,213 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 142.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 1,228.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 179.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SXC. B. Riley cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $776.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.72. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

