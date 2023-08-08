Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 714.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BLFS. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 33,333 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $701,326.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,867,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 33,333 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $701,326.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,867,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.76 per share, for a total transaction of $652,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,587.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 69,973 shares of company stock worth $1,501,560 and have sold 72,468 shares worth $1,560,044. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLFS opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.81. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $810.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 89.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $37.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

