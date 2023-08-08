Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $439,000 Stock Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Caleres by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Caleres by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 2,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,984.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,137.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caleres news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 2,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,984.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,137.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,336 shares of company stock worth $393,385 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Caleres Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.72. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.88.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Caleres had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $662.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

