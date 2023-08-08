Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $458,000 Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,615 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,066,000 after acquiring an additional 597,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,466,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,814,000 after acquiring an additional 442,963 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,599,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,001,000 after acquiring an additional 114,563 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,427,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,079,000 after acquiring an additional 311,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BDN shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of BDN stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 542.86%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 162 properties and 22.8 million square feet as of June 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.