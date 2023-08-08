Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $355,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,214,000. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $165.36 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

