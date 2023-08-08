Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,123,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,127,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 24,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 643.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 120,159 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75. The company has a market cap of $849.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.47. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $26.88.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.37%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.