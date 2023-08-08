Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,830 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 36.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 59.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,500,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 86,786 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 90.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 44,849 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pitney Bowes Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:PBI opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.85.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.61 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently -25.64%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

