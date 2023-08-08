Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 59,711 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulgent Genetics

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $56,540.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,267. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $56,540.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,267. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $40,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 914,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,849,957.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,836 shares of company stock worth $154,591. Corporate insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.46. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $60.16.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $66.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.95 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLGT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

