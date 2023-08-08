Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Green Dot by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Green Dot by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,894,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,974,000 after buying an additional 215,646 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Green Dot by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 784,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,411,000 after buying an additional 105,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Green Dot stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

