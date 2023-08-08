Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HZO. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of MarineMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

MarineMax Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HZO opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.44. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $44.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $814.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.50.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. MarineMax had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $721.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.62 million. Equities analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

About MarineMax

(Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.