Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,172 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,628 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE AEM opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Get Our Latest Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.