Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 27,315 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,222,651 shares of company stock worth $19,300,198. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KKR. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Argus decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $63.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.27.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.