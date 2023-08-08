Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,570 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $743.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 34.78% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $534.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

