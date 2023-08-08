Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kaman were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KAMN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,923,000 after acquiring an additional 375,067 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Kaman by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,555,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,984,000 after purchasing an additional 278,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kaman by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,173,000 after purchasing an additional 265,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kaman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,564,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kaman by 845.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 271,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 242,363 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kaman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $689.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31. Kaman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.71%.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

