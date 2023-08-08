Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,190 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 214.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monarch Casino & Resort

In related news, President Bob Farahi sold 16,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $1,097,540.22. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 192,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $68.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $85.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $123.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Monarch Casino & Resort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

