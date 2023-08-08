Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at $962,000. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in BeiGene by 61.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $739,586.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,291 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $739,586.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.74, for a total transaction of $103,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,698,127 shares of company stock worth $556,876,818. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BGNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

BeiGene Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $187.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.80. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.07 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.78% and a negative net margin of 95.67%. BeiGene’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

