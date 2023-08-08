Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,435 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,607 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 6,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,914 shares of company stock worth $277,207 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $651.43 million, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.94. REX American Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $37.47.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $212.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

