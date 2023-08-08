Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,470 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 423.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 192,226 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in TTEC by 5.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in TTEC by 33.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 16,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of TTEC by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TTEC news, Director Marc Holtzman acquired 7,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $249,944.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,390.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTEC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of TTEC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

TTEC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $76.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

