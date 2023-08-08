Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,815 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 1,200.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ScanSource by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ScanSource by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCSC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

ScanSource Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.84. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $746.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $885.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.33 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.06%. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ScanSource news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $74,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,140.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

