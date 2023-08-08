Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,073 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of ENTA opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $76.36. The company has a market cap of $407.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.34.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.61% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS. Analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

